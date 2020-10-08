Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.26

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.26 and last traded at $60.05, with a volume of 585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Diodes alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Soong sold 101,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $5,216,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,453,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 470,300 shares of company stock valued at $24,981,567. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Diodes by 51.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Diodes by 15.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Diodes by 230.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Diodes by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 121.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.