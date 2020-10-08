Exane Derivatives Sells 69 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $3,314,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,437,944. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN opened at $201.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.78. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.26.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

