State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Steris were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Steris in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Steris by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steris in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Steris by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $185.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $186.02.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STE. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.