Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Atreca were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 105.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Atreca by 562.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of -0.22. Atreca has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atreca news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412,542 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,724.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $736,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Atreca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

