Exane Derivatives Has $158,000 Stock Position in Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU)

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in shares of Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $7,266,000. Dalton Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 206,755 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Shares of NIU stock opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. Niu Technologies – has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Niu Technologies – will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

NIU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.