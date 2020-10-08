651 Shares in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 1,085,747 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,699,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,503,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,080.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 120,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,372,000 after buying an additional 107,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $7,574,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,420.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John N. Roberts sold 7,400 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,000,258.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,487,838.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,740 shares of company stock valued at $23,968,399. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

