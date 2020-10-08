4,160 Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,485,000 after acquiring an additional 68,708 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 113,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12,273.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $134,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,374,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,097,030 shares of company stock valued at $145,667,221. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 2.06. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

