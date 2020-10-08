ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stake Increased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 252.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 430.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.78 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 million. Equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $5,815,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 752,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,929,409 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.