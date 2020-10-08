Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,167 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,002,000 after buying an additional 57,962 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $122.72 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.97 and a 200-day moving average of $122.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

