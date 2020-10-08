Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,197 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,343,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,068,000 after purchasing an additional 402,160 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,851,000 after purchasing an additional 258,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,926 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. Corteva has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

