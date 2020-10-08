Exane Derivatives Boosts Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 249.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in TCF Financial were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 447.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 209.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 19.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 24.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TCF opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

