First Hawaiian Bank Buys 29,136 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 39,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,395,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,291,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,416,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,348,000 after acquiring an additional 20,266,614 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7,798.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.