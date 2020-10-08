First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.17 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after buying an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,105,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,765 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,617,000 after purchasing an additional 654,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,438,000 after purchasing an additional 492,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.56.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total value of $1,507,682.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,915,563.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,977,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 171,882 shares of company stock worth $103,549,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $591.69 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $279.22 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $578.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.