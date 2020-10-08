First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $38.79 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.