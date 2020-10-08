Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 176,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 58,478 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter.

A stock opened at $103.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555.

A has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

