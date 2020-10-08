Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Cut by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $149.86 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,350 shares of company stock worth $8,325,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.