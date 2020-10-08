Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 292 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Fulton Bank N. A. lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after buying an additional 2,459,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,186 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,330,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,288,000 after purchasing an additional 242,722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,069,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,542,000 after purchasing an additional 127,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,246,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,176,000 after purchasing an additional 590,418 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $167,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $124,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,194.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,295 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. UBS Group increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.