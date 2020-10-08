EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1,718.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.36.

NYSE EPAM opened at $344.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $344.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.95.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $1,105,800.96. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Insiders sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

