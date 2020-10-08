Fulton Bank N. A. Sells 1,229 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Fulton Bank N. A. lessened its position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 18.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 68.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,243,000 after purchasing an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 9.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 13.1% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify alerts:

SPOT stock opened at $251.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Spotify has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $299.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of -79.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Spotify from $167.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spotify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.44.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.