Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 212.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $10,618,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $112,871,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,112,398 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $134,890,000 after acquiring an additional 472,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $268.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.85. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $270.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.53 per share, with a total value of $361,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,096.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,823 shares of company stock valued at $19,269,673. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

