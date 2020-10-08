Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $612,000 Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $136,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $271,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,367. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

