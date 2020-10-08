Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $612,000 Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $136,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $271,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,367. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Optimum Investment Advisors Has $28,000 Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc
Optimum Investment Advisors Has $28,000 Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors
Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 1,177 Shares of Schlumberger Limited.
Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 1,177 Shares of Schlumberger Limited.
475 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors
475 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors
Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $39,000 in Sea Limited
Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $39,000 in Sea Limited


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report