Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15,953.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 311.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

