Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 3,630 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2,452.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000.

BATS VLUE opened at $76.38 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33.

