Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $93.54 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.24.

