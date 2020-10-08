Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000.

SPTI stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15.

