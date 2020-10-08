Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 1,310.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USHY. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,617,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:USHY opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.