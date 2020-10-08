Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,269 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.33. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $82.98 and a 1-year high of $136.98.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

