Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $159,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3,965.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.00.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total transaction of $1,830,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,426 shares of company stock valued at $106,030,046. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $480.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.96 and a 200 day moving average of $249.57. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $529.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

