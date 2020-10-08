Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 115 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

NYSE:STZ opened at $181.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,008.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $208.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

