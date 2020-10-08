Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVA. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 21.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,999 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 39.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Innoviva by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Innoviva by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after acquiring an additional 142,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INVA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Innoviva stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 92.39 and a current ratio of 92.39.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 76.28% and a return on equity of 59.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

