Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Position in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 723.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. Matthews International Corp has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $746.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $359.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Matthews International Corp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MATW. BidaskClub raised shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

