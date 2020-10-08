Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $600,000 Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778,517 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 39.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after buying an additional 2,241,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,729,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,766,000 after purchasing an additional 655,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,919,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,582,000 after purchasing an additional 242,040 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,706.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $486,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,364 shares in the company, valued at $875,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,573 shares of company stock valued at $27,898,179 over the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

