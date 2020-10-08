Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. BidaskClub upgraded IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. CLSA cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

IQ opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. IQIYI Inc has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Research analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

