State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,906 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,358 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $663,379,000 after buying an additional 45,092 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 6,236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,545 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Illumina by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,430,103 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $390,590,000 after purchasing an additional 55,941 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $320,139,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Illumina by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,140,168 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 295,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.65.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $926,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,940,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,541,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $11,482,470. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $324.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.