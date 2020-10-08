Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,455,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,217 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,910,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,256,000 after buying an additional 10,385,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,080,000 after buying an additional 1,726,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,519,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,225,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,328,000 after buying an additional 441,215 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $105.59 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.04.

