Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 2,199 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 72,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 61.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 104,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

