Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $467.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.03 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 21.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson raised First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

