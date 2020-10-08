iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 627,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock opened at $110.28 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.55.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.