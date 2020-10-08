CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research cut CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.30.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $269,774.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,689.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $83,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,069.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 734,022 shares of company stock valued at $19,116,850. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 74.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 45,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 181.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 22.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1,272.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.