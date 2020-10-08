Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 2,947 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,799 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in Pfizer by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 80,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

