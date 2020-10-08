Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Twilio by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 88.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 174.3% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $137.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.65.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total transaction of $922,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,743 shares of company stock worth $45,856,794. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $298.18 on Thursday. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $307.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

