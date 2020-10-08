Exane Derivatives Has $88,000 Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $47,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

