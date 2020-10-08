Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 817 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after acquiring an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $363.02 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $364.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total transaction of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,534 shares of company stock worth $8,630,908. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.78.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

