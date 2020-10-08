CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in CME Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 68,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,827.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 25,496 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,185,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,251,000 after purchasing an additional 54,775 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.94.

CME stock opened at $169.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

