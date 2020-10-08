Exane Derivatives Sells 15,386 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,386 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 35.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 112,555 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 69.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 38,863 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 13.5% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 555,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 66,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 95.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PVG shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.