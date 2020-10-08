Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 10,100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,433,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,290 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 225.8% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock worth $130,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,790 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 105.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock worth $160,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,892 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 1.31. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Credit Suisse Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

