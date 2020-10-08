Exane Derivatives Acquires Shares of 5,483 Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 81.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Switch by 77.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

SWCH opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. Switch Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $2,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,438.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $4,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,086,070.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,496 in the last 90 days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.