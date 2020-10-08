Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,800.00 at Benchmark

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,432.98.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,195.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,208.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,738.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,600.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.7% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.