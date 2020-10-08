Thomas B. Nusz Purchases 5,700 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Stock

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) CEO Thomas B. Nusz acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,834 shares in the company, valued at $13,129,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OAS opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,148,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,572,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,904 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,789,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041,002 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 253.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,256 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 177,331 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

