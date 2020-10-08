Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FRGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $267.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

